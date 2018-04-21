Soldier injured in Pakistani firing dies

A soldier injured in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday, died on Friday morning.

“Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector on April 17. During the exchange of fire, havildar Charanjeet Singh sustained grievous bullet injuries,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in military hospitals.

However, despite all efforts the gallant soldier succumbed to his injuries early on Friday, said Col Anand.

Singh (42) belonged to Kalsian village in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district. He is survived by his wife Neelam Kumari.

The spokesman said the mortal remains are being brought to his native village wherein his last rites will be held with full military honours.