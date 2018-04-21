 Soldier injured in Pakistani firing dies | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 21, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Soldier injured in Pakistani firing dies

Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) had sustained grievous bullet injuries during the firing at Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2018 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) had sustained grievous bullet injuries during the firing at Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) had sustained grievous bullet injuries during the firing at Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

A soldier injured in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday, died on Friday morning.

“Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector on April 17. During the exchange of fire, havildar Charanjeet Singh sustained grievous bullet injuries,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in military hospitals.

However, despite all efforts the gallant soldier succumbed to his injuries early on Friday, said Col Anand.

Singh (42) belonged to Kalsian village in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district. He is survived by his wife Neelam Kumari.

The spokesman said the mortal remains are being brought to his native village wherein his last rites will be held with full military honours.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature