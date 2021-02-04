Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J&K
A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Laxman of Bilara, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sundarbani sector late Wednesday. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Laxman was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries”, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.
“Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” added the spokesman.
