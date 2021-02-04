Pakistan effectively using drones for smuggling, surveillance: BSF DG
Pakistan is very effectively using drones for surveillance and smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across the border, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday.
"In 2019, there were 167 recorded sightings of drones on the Western front (with Pakistan). In 2020, there were 77 sightings of drones on this front," he said at a seminar organised by industry body FICCI at Aero India 2021 exhibition.
There have been instances of dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics through the drones, particularly in Punjab and Jammu sectors, he mentioned.
"Pakistan is very effectively using its drone technology for not only smuggling activities, but also for surveillance purposes," Asthana said.
"As per intelligence inputs, the Pakistan Army is looking for mini or small UAVs which can stay for several hours in the air to monitor the borders with a preferable range of 150 kms," he added.
The Border Security Force (BSF) chief also said that the neighbouring nation is using drones from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Italy.
In addition to this, Pakistan is seeking to augment its counter drone capability, he added.
