Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan HC raises alarm on govt buildings

PTI |
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 01:16 pm IST

The court's remarks came on Monday, hours after a fire in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday night killed six ICU patients.

Observing that some are collapsing and others are catching fire, a concerned Rajasthan High Court asked what was happening to government buildings in the state.

Patients being shifted after a fire broke out at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital's Trauma Centre, in Jaipur(PTI)
Patients being shifted after a fire broke out at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital's Trauma Centre, in Jaipur(PTI)

The court's remarks came on Monday, hours after a fire in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday night killed six ICU patients. The court was hearing a case related to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar in July in which seven students died.

"What is happening to government buildings? Some are collapsing, others are catching fire," a division bench of Justices Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Ashok Kumar Jain said.

The court also directed the state government to submit a safety roadmap by October 9, especially for school buildings, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Advocate General Rajendra Prasad told the court that students from unsafe school buildings have been shifted to other places and funds sanctioned for repair and reconstruction.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan HC raises alarm on govt buildings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On