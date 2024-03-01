‘Some rebel MLAs want to return to Congress,’ claims Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that party leader Vikramaditya Singh informed him of the intention of some of the six rebel Congress MLAs wanting to return to the party fold. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (PTI)

"Vikramaditya spoke to me yesterday and then today morning. He said that he is meeting the rebel MLAs, who want to return to the (Congress) fold. I told him to speak to the party high command. They are sitting at Hotel Lalit in Panchkula in Haryana boundary, we will see when they are back to Himachal boundary," said Sukhu as quoted by news agency PTI.

Six rebel Congress MLAs have been disqualified

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has disqualified the six rebel Congress MLAs. The Congress representatives had abstained from voting on the Budget in the assembly, after cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

The rebel MLAs defied the party whip to vote in favour of the government on the cut motion and finance bill, prompting the ruling Congress to seek their disqualification.

Meanwhile, One of the disqualified MLAs has expressed intent to challenge the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court, news agency PTI reported.

Political crisis in Himachal Pradesh

The state is embroiled in a political crisis with some congress leaders, including Congress chief Pratibha Singh and MLA Vikramaditya Singh miffed with the party. On Friday, state Congress chief praised BJP and said "BJP's work is better than ours".

"A lot of things remain to be done in Congress...It is true that BJP's work is better than ours,"Pratibha told news agency ANI.

"From day 1, I had been telling the CM that we would be able to face the upcoming elections only if he strengthens the organisation. This is a very tough situation for us. We can see a lot of difficulties on the ground. As per the directions of PM Modi, BJP is going to do a lot of things...We are on weak footing there. I urged him again and again that we need to strengthen and the party needs to be organised...I can say that it is a difficult time. Still, we have to contest elections and win," she added.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and DK Shivakumar were deputed as observers amid the political crisis in the state.