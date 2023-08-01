Son seeks PMO help after woman falls from Singapore cruise ship: 'My mother could not swim’

An Indian man has sought help from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the ministry of external affairs to help find his mother, who was on board a cruise ship sailing through the Strait of Singapore from Penang. According to Sahani, the cruise staff informed him that his mother had jumped off the ship,(REUTERS)

The incident was reported on Monday when Reeta Sahani and her husband Jakesh Sahani were on their way back to Singapore from Penang aboard the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’. According to reports, it was the last day of the couple's four-day cruise journey.

Jakesh Sahani, 70, discovered his wife missing from their room. Despite his efforts to locate her on the cruise ship, he was unsuccessful. He then informed the ship's crew, who notified him that the ship's overboard detection systems had been triggered, indicating that something had fallen from the vessel into the Singapore Strait.

Apoorv Sahani, whose X bio describes him as a Melbourne-based Indian businessman, alleged that the cruise company is "washing their hands off", asking the Indian government for help.

According to Sahani, the cruise staff informed him that his mother had jumped off the ship, but they have not provided any surveillance footage to confirm this. Moreover, no rescue operation was carried out to locate his mother, and they even off-boarded his father from the ship.

"We've asked to see the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, but so far, we've not received anything yet for us to confirm that it was her. All we know is that the ship's crew thinks she jumped," Apoorv Sahani was quoted as saying by Strait Times.

"Eventually, my father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place, but we think she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere," Sahani told the Strait Times.

Sahani said his mother cannot swim, and his father was interviewed by the cops lasted for hours.

Meanwhile, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that the "passenger had fallen in the Singapore Strait." The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) is currently coordinating the search and has issued a navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and port, urging them to be on the lookout for the missing person and inform the MRCC of any sightings.

