Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during Meghalaya honeymoon, granted bail

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday reportedly granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in the north-eastern state in 2025.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed, and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law," superintendent of police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Honeymoon, affair, and a gruesome murder: The Sonam Raghuvanshi case that has shaken India up

Who is Sonam Raghuvanshi?

Sonam was arrested along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three others for allegedly planning and carrying out the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple went to Guwahati and Shillong for their honeymoon on May 20, but were reported missing on May 23.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After almost 10 days of search efforts, Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After almost 10 days of search efforts, Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She and four other accused, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly Sonam’s lover, and accomplices Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, were arrested and are now in judicial custody. Meghalaya honeymoon murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She and four other accused, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly Sonam’s lover, and accomplices Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, were arrested and are now in judicial custody. Meghalaya honeymoon murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sonam's family, unhappy about her relationship with Raj Kushwaha, arranged her marriage to Raja Raghuvanshi, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam's family, unhappy about her relationship with Raj Kushwaha, arranged her marriage to Raja Raghuvanshi, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upset over this, Sonam had reportedly warned her family of serious consequences if they went ahead with her marriage to Raja, which they did, Vivek Syiem said earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upset over this, Sonam had reportedly warned her family of serious consequences if they went ahead with her marriage to Raja, which they did, Vivek Syiem said earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a 790-page chargesheet, the special investigation team (SIT) formally charged Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired attackers, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, officials said.

Case timeline

May 11: Raja Raghuvanshi marries Sonam in Indore.

May 20: The couple reaches Shillong for their honeymoon and then heads to Sohra.

May 23: The couple checks out of Nongriat homestay; Raja is last seen alive; the murder was allegedly carried out near Wei Sawdong Falls.

May 26: The couple is reported missing; a large search operation begins.

May 31: An abandoned scooter is found near Golden Pines Dhaba.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

June 2: Raja’s mutilated body is recovered from a gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim.

June 8-11: The SIT arrests Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged assailants in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

June 22-25: James, Tomar, and Ahirwar are arrested in Madhya Pradesh for destruction of evidence.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON