Sonam Wangchuk not alone, student activists running a parallel hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. His health has been a cause for concern as the ongoing Cockroach Janta Protest has completed 25 days, with Wangchuk's hunger strike under its umbrella entering its 17th day on Tuesday.

Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration with Sonam Wangchuck. (PTI/ Neha Bora Instagram)

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And Wangchuk is not the only one on hunger strike at the protest spearheaded by the satirical political outfit CJP, founded by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke.

Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA). One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock, an emergency caused by severe blood or fluid loss that can affect the heart. Identified as Deepak, he was discharged from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before discharge.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation said its remaining activists on strike — national president Neha Bora, along with members Manish and Aameen — continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the Jantar Mantar protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation said its remaining activists on strike — national president Neha Bora, along with members Manish and Aameen — continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the Jantar Mantar protest site. {{/usCountry}}

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“For every one of ours you send to the hospital, our resolve to see Dharmendra Pradhan fall becomes stronger,” Neha Bora said.

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The CJP protest began on June 20, with various student organisations, including AISA, joining them from the start.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then alongside the activists from AISA, which is affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation.

Since the protest started largely as an apolitical outcry against the Narendra Modi regime, the political outfit has set up a separate stage.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update

The Cockroach Janta Party has said that Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike despite suffering muscle loss and “immense pain”, insisting that the government should initiate dialogue.

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According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg of weight since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass now. “Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue',” Dipke said in a post on X.

Protest gets opposition support

Abhijeet Dipke also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal called him to enquire about Sonam Wangchuk's health and expressed deep concern over his condition.

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“At a time like this, every voice that stands for dialogue and democracy matters. I sincerely thank Arvind sir for extending his support to CJP's protest and to our March to Parliament on July 20,” he said.

In another post, Dipke shared that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also spoken to him and expressed concern over Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health.

Thackeray appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying his well-being was of utmost importance, and extended support to the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, Dipke said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had also said on Monday that he would ask the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to visit the protest site.

The demands

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The CJP and other students who have been on a hunger strike have been demanding union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.

The outfit has also intensified preparations for its proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign.