Sonepat Captain killed, lieutenant injured in Dharamshala accident

An Army Captain was killed and a Lieutenant injured when they car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a 250-ft gorge in Dharamshala military station near McLeodganj on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Captain Chaitanya Keshav Sharma (24), a resident of Sonepat in Haryana. Lieutenant Dixit Bali (22), a resident of Shimla, was under treatment at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The two were posted to 33 Mountain Division in Palampur.

The two were on duty in Dharamshala and were returning to Palampur after their shift ended when the accident took place at 3.30 am, said Kangra superitendent of police (SP) Santosh Patial. Police said the reason behind the mishap was yet to be ascertained.

A rescue team of Army from Dharamshala Military Station shifted the officers to Dharamshala hospital where Captain Sharma was declared brought dead.

Police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death due to negligence).

The body of the deceased officer was handed over to his family after postmortem was conducted at Dharamshala hospital.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 20:47 IST