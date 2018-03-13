Haryana college assistant professor shot dead by student, say police

A college assistant professor in Haryana was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by a student, police said.

The motive behind the incident, which occurred on the campus of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Sonepat’s Pipli village, is not clear.

Rajesh Singh was sitting in one of the rooms when the student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, walked in, fired four shots at him and fled, said Kharkhoda police station SHO Virender Singh.

Rajesh Singh, who students said taught English, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The incident occurred between 8:30am and 9am. The investigation is on. It is too early to confirm the identity of the student and motive behind the killing,” said SHO Virender Singh.

A professor who was in the college at the time of incident said, “Malik was sitting in the steno room when the accused with his face covered opened fire at him and fled. It all happened so quickly. He (accused) looked like a student, but we can’t confirm if he was from this college.”

The incident comes weeks after a Class 12 student shot his school principal at a private school in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. The student reportedly held a grudge against the principal after she scolded him for poor performance in studies.