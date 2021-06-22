Sonia calls meeting to discuss poll results, Covid-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders and state unit presidents on Thursday to discuss the current political situation. The meeting will also take stock of the Congress’s Covid-19 outreach initiatives and the road forward, people aware of the developments said.

This is the first meeting involving AICC general secretaries, all state in-charges and PCC presidents with Gandhi after the recent assembly elections, in which the Congress failed to win Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

“The meeting will discuss the current political situation that includes the spiraling petrol prices that has put people in great difficulties apart from contributing to rising prices. The vaccination situation and possibilities of another surge and other issues would be discussed,” said a senior leader, who did not wish to be named.

The leader added that discussions might also veer on the aftermath of the recent assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Another leader said the meeting will also discuss the Congress’s Covid-19 outreach programme—launched to help people access ambulances, drugs and oxygen during the second wave. The general secretaries and the state leadership were involved in the programme and the meeting might evaluate the same in the light of any future possibilities of surge in Covid-19 cases.

Apart from AICC general secretaries, state in-charges and state unit presidents will also attend the meeting through videoconferencing, the leader said.