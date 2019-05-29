Today in New Delhi, India
May 29, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Anand Sharma will attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday

india Updated: May 29, 2019 19:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Narendra Modi,India news,Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother and former United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi(AFP file photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.

The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony.

They have accepted the invite, they said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 29, 2019 19:02 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics