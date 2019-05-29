Rahul Gandhi, Sonia to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.

The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony.

They have accepted the invite, they said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 29, 2019 19:02 IST