Sonia Gandhi hails front-line workers, citizens

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday praised doctors, police, health and sanitation workers who are on the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus despite the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE).

In a video message released by the party hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, she also regretted reports of harassment of doctors in some parts of the country while urging the people to follow the lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms.

“Our warriors are working hard, day and night, in helping fight this battle and win over it, despite the shortage of PPE. These warriors include doctors, health workers and NGOs,” Gandhi said.

Sanitation workers, police personnel and government officers too are working hard and round the clock to control the deadly virus, she said.

“This fight will weaken without your support, and we should not allow this to happen. At some place, I hear reports about ill-treatment meted out to doctors. This is wrong. Our culture and tradition does not allow this and we should support them,” the Congress chief said.

She also sought to assure the people of her party’s support and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

Gandhi urged the people to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations, saying it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone’s support.

She also thanked people for maintaining peace and patience while staying indoors and adhering to the lockdown stipulations.

“Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior. Anyone can ask for our support and every Congress worker will support you,” Gandhi added.

She reiterated her party’s support in fighting the anti-corona battle. “I assure you that whether the Congress party is in power or in opposition, we will stand by you in this battle. I am confident that with a high morale, we will emerge from this crisis very soon.”

Gandhi also lauded the work done by some people at individual level in providing food, ration and sanitisers to the poor and the needy.

“Every Indian is united in fighting this battle and fulfilling his or her duty. Today, your support in dealing with the crisis is no less patriotism. The country is able to fight this virus only because of your help and support. I do not have words to thank you,” she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda thanked Gandhi for urging the people to stay indoors and observe lockdown regulations.

“Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” he tweeted.