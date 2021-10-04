Sonia is Congress chief, says Kharge after Sibal’s ‘no president’ comment

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Kapil Sibal over his remarks that Congress did not have a president and said that “if there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year”.

Earlier on Wednesday, reacting to political jostling in ruling Congress in Punjab, veteran leader Kapil Sibal had asserted that the Congress party did not have a president.

“In our party, there is no president so we don’t know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don’t know,” he said.

Terming Sibal’s statement a lie, Kharge said, “If there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year. Every party has conflicts to tussles, it’s not new that the party is facing a political crisis at present. We will soon resolve this crisis and become strong again.”

Kharge further said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi both are working very hard at present. “I suggest that the other leaders of the party should support our president and Rahul Gandhi to strengthen the party,” he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar also condemned Sibal’s statement saying that at a time when the party expected support, he was pointing fingers at it.