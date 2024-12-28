‘Friend, philosopher, guide’: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday described former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s death as a “deeply personal loss,” calling him her “friend, philosopher and guide” who transformed India with his wisdom and compassion. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The tribute came as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened a special meeting to mourn the passing of the party’s only Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete two full terms in office.

“In Dr Manmohan Singh’s passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians,” said Gandhi, who had backed Singh for the prime minister’s post in 2004 after declining to take the position herself.

Highlighting Singh’s far-reaching impact across the political spectrum, Gandhi emphasised his unique ability to bridge divides. “He was loved by the people of India for his pure heart and fine mind. His advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in our country. Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature,” she added.

The timing of Singh’s death created a poignant contrast for the Congress party —the CWC had met just 24 hours earlier in Belagavi to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s appointment as Congress president and to plan a major campaign against the BJP. The mood shifted dramatically as the committee reconvened to honour Singh’s memory on Friday.

Gandhi’s tribute captured the personal dimension of Singh’s leadership. “He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism, and democratic values was deep and unwavering,” she said, adding that spending time with him meant “coming away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility”.

“He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled,” Gandhi concluded in her emotional tribute. “We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India’s progress and development are immeasurable.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, along with party general secretary KC Venugopal and others, paid their last respects to Singh at his official residence.

In a comprehensive resolution, CWC traced Singh’s journey from an economist to the architect of India’s economic liberalisation. “ With unmatched foresight, he initiated a series of reforms that not only saved the nation from a balance-of-payments crisis but also opened the doors to global markets. Through his policies of deregulation, privatisation, and the encouragement of foreign investment, he laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic growth,” the resolution stated.

The committee highlighted Singh’s decade-long tenure as Prime Minister, noting that “he led the country with a sense of calm determination and exceptional wisdom.”

The resolution detailed Singh’s numerous landmark initiatives, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Right to Education, the historic Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal, National Food Security Act, and the Land Acquisition Act. CWC also highlighted his contribution to social justice through the 93rd Constitutional Amendment, which advanced opportunities for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs through Article 15(5).