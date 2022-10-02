Home / India News / Sonia to join Congress rally in Karnataka on October 6

Sonia to join Congress rally in Karnataka on October 6

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time on Thursday, October 6, in Karnataka, and a day later, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, will join the longest foot march of the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Badanavalu village, in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Badanavalu village, in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time on Thursday, October 6, in Karnataka, and a day later, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, will join the longest foot march of the party.

Gandhi went abroad for medical check up when the Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. In her absence, Rahul Gandhi flagged off the march from the southern tip of India.

A Congress leader indicated that Sonia Gandhi’s presence would be brief this time, as she has come just a few days ago after her medical check up. In the coming days, she might again join the yatra.

In her address at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Sonia had expressed keen interest to join the yatra and quipped that the Bharat Jodo Yatra should have place for seniors like her. While Rahul Gandhi has addressed a rally in Karnataka on Sunday, the Congress president is unlikely to address any rallies.

Sonia Gandhi returned last month from abroad after her check-up and her packed schedule mostly included meetings with political leaders and staving off the Rajasthan crisis. Soon after she was back, she met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav. Party MP Shashi Tharoor met her days before filing his nomination for the Congress’ election for party president.

She also met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot amid the crisis triggered by MLAs loyal to Gehlot, who didn’t attend the legislative party meeting on September 25.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out