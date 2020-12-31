e-paper
Home / India News / Sonny Mehta, editor-in-chief of Alfred A Knopf, dies at 77

Sonny Mehta, editor-in-chief of Alfred A Knopf, dies at 77

Sonny Mehta, husband of well-known writer Gita Mehta, was the editor-in-chief of publishing house Alfred A Knopf and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group in New York.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
Sonny Mehta died on Monday at the age of 77
Sonny Mehta died on Monday at the age of 77(AmazonBooks Photo)
         

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday condoled the demise of US-based publisher and his brother-in-law Sonny Mehta, hailing him as one of the worlds’ best editors.

“I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother in law Sonny Mehta (Husband of my sister Gita Mehta). He was one of the world’s best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace,” Patnaik tweeted.

Sonny Mehta, husband of well-known writer Gita Mehta, was the editor-in-chief of publishing house Alfred A Knopf and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group in New York.

His father Amrik Singh Mehta was among the first diplomats of independent India.

Mehta died on Monday at the age of 77.

