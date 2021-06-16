Sony camera, arms and ammunition recovered after encounter with Maoists

Five days after a Maoist, carrying ₹5 lakh reward on his head, was killed during an encounter with Odisha Police in Bargarh district, the security officials on Tuesday seized an INSAS rifle, a Sony camera, several magazines of INSAS and AK-47 rifles from the forests of Malkangiri district.

Police officials said the recovery was made after a brief exchange of fire between Maoists and teams of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) during a combing operation near Kulabeda forests of Mathili in bordering areas of Malkangiri and Koraput district.

Inspector general of police (IGP) (anti-Maoist operations) Amitabh Thakur said the special forces retaliated after facing unprovoked firing from the outlawed insurgents. “But the Maoists managed to run from that area,” he said.

After the encounter, the police teams recovered an INSAS rifle, 34 rounds of bullets, a AK-47 magazine, 2 INSAS magazines, detonators, power bank, batteries and other IED (improvised explosive devices) making material along with a Sony digital camera.

On June 12, BSF and Odisha Police in Malkangiri district had a lucky escape when they found 3 Tiffin IEDs and explosives in the general area of Mandapalli in Swabhimaan Anchal on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. The Swabhiman Anchal, formerly known as the cut-off area, has long been a stronghold of the left-wing extremists. The region is covered by water from three sides and inhospitable terrain on the fourth side.

A day earlier on Friday, police killed Rabindra, a member of Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) divisional committee of the Maoists during an encounter at Jhanj Reserve Forest in Bargarh district. He had ₹5 lakh reward on his head.