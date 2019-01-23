Soon, new cases to be taken up within 5 days: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday indicated that there would soon be a system in place whereby all new cases filed in the top court will be taken up for hearing within five days.

“I have settled new norms for listing of cases which will ensure that every urgent matter comes up on the docket within four days of its filing, at the most five days. We are trying to get rid of urgent mentioning before the court, which unnecessarily takes away judicial time. The attempt is to do away with the practice of oral mentioning altogether,” said CJI Gogoi.

At present, advocates can make an oral mentioning of important and urgent cases before a bench of the Chief Justice of India and seek an early hearing of them. Anything between 10 and 20 minutes are spent daily by the bench of the CJI for hearing pleas by advocates seeking urgent listing of their cases.

New cases filed in the Supreme Court usually take more than two weeks to be listed before a bench.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi who was sharing a bench with justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna said: “New guidelines are being put into place. All fresh matters will come up automatically for hearing within five days after it is filed. If it’s not listed in this time, the lawyers will have the option to mention before a registrar and get their cases listed.”

Taking over as CJI in October last year, Justice Gogoi had expressed his dissatisfaction with the practice of oral mentioning of the cases and said only matter pertaining to life and death and eviction should be mentioned and not other.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 22:42 IST