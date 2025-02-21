Sourav Ganguly's convoy meets with road accident on Bengal's Durgapur Expressway, escapes unhurt

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly survived a road accident and escaped without any injuries while he was en route to Burdwan University in West Bengal for an event. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly narrowly avoided a car crash en route to an event in Burdwan(PTI)

The incident took place at Dantanpur on the Durgapur Expressway during a downpour, when a lorry overtook Ganguly's convoy, forcing the driver to apply the brakes abruptly.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana unhurt after bus hits her car in Kolkata: Reports

The cars behind Sourav Ganguly's vehicle proceeded to collide with each other in a chain reaction, hitting Ganguly's car as well.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly joins wife Dona, daughter in candlelight protest in Kolkata; Sana says 'rape needs to stop’

While two of the vehicles suffered minor damages, no one was injured in the accident, said Kamanasish Sen, SP Hooghly (rural police).

Ganguly was made to wait for around 10 minutes before he could proceed to attend the scheduled function in Burdwan.

At Burdwan University, Sourav Ganguly said, as quoted by Hindustaan, “I am overwhelmed. It feels great to be in Burdwan. I am even more happy that you invited me. BDS (Burdwan Sports Association) was asking me to come for a long time. It feels great to be here today."

He added that the district had produced great cricket players in the past and hopefully they would be able to recruit more players from Burdwan in the future as well.

Sana Ganguly's accident

In January, Ganguly's daughter Sana, had also met with an accident after a bus reportedly hit her car at Kolkata's Diamond Harbour Road. Sana did not suffer any injuries and her car was only slightly damaged by the collision.

After the accident, the bus sped away but was chased by the driver of Sana Ganguly's car, and stopped near Sakher Bazar. Police rushed to the spot and detained the bus driver.