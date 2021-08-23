Southerly winds to bring heavy rainfall in these 11 states till August 27: IMD

This year the monsoon season has caused massive damages to a majority of the states and Union territories in the country, with a myriad of cloudburst incidents caused from incessant rainfall. The rains led to major accidents such as electrocution, landslides and even house collapses thereby leading to hundreds of fatalities, including in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, among others.

According to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more than 10 states are likely to receive widespread rainfall in isolated to scattered places over the next four days till August 27.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that the western-end of the monsoon trough lies to the “south of its normal position and the eastern-end lies to the north of its normal position.”

The IMD said in its forecast that the western-end will gradually shift northwards from August 24 onwards, and the eastern-end will shift southwards from August 26 onwards.

Furthermore, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. “Strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till August 25,” the IMD bulletin noted.

Here are the key IMD alerts for states expected to receive heavy rainfall as an effect of the above-mentioned scenario:

1. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 27.

2. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also expected over Meghalaya and Assam till August 25.

3. The IMD bulletin said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Bihar, Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 27.

4. According to the bulletin. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry’s Mahe are expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls on August 23, 26 and 27.

5. Subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest of the country covering northwest India, central India and remaining parts of peninsular India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra (outside Rajasthan) till August 27. In Rajasthan, however, the IMD bulletin stated, dry weather is likely to be present between August 25 and 27.