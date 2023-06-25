Not just Mumbai and Delhi, these Indian states witnessing heavy rains

Delhi woke up on Sunday to experience rainfall, giving respite from intense heatwave. The arrival of this southwest monsoon, expected by June 1, was delayed and reached Kerala on June 8. This year marked the first time since 1961 that both Delhi and Mumbai witnessed monsoon together. While Mumbai saw a two-week delay, Delhi experienced an early arrival.

Persistent rain spells on Saturday disrupted daily life in the city as heavy traffic was reported across Pune with waterlogging witnessed in several areas. (HT)

The progress of the monsoon was affected by Cyclone Biparjoy in southern India, as well as the nearby western and central regions of the country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) as quoted by news agency PTI. The path that the monsoon took this year was quite unusual. The meteorological office described the monsoon activity over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi as 'vigorous.'

Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday and the minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the IMD said. According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the city received 48.3 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am.

IMD further predicted cloudy skies with moderate rainfall for Sunday and said the maximum temperature would hover around 32 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging at various locations and affecting the movement of vehicles on certain roads, according to officials on Sunday. The Colaba observatory, which represents the island city, recorded 86 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am on Sunday. Similarly, the Santacruz weather station, representing the suburbs, recorded 176.1 mm of rainfall during the same period, as reported by the IMD.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, reviewed the performance of an underground water tank at the Milan subway to prevent flooding and expressed satisfaction with its functioning.

Haryana and Punjab

According IMD, several areas in Haryana and Punjab experienced rainfall, resulting in a decrease in the minimum temperature on Sunday. In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, places such as Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, and Mohali received rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh

Due to heavy rainfall that hit Himachal Pradesh, at least eight vehicles were damaged in Kullu. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sunday and Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms in isolated areas of the state. The daily bulletin from the meteorological department also includes a yellow alert for June 27 and 28, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning during those days.

Assam

The flood situation in Assam has slightly improved, but around 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still facing the impact of the flood, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The deluge has affected 1,118 villages across 42 revenue circles in districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur. The Brahmaputra River's water level is currently above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Tezpur in Sonitpur district due to heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rain lashed in certain parts of the Himalayan state with Haridwar receiving 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), according to IMD. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state, news agency ANI reported citing a press release.

Madhya Pradesh

The southwest monsoon has reached the eastern regions of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in showers over the past 24 hours. The rainy weather pattern is anticipated to encompass the entire state of Madhya Pradesh by June 28 or 29, PTI reported citing an IMD official.

(With inputs from agencies)

