SP not able to discharge its duties as true Samajwadi: Adityanath

Referring to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey's speech during a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the governor's address in the Assembly, Adityanath said, "The Maha Kumbh was discussed here. I liked the fact that the leader of opposition spoke a lot about one particular incident in the Maha Kumbh."

"There was also a big discussion about Ayodhya and I liked the fact that you acknowledged the Maha Kumbh and the Sanatan tradition," he added.

Pointing at Pandey, the chief minister said, "I will also laud your courage for saying that you are a Sanatani. Earlier, you people had denied the existence of Ram. Not having faith in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna is like defying Dr Lohia."

"What thoughts did Lohia quote about Lord Ram, Krishna and Shiva? I think this shows that you people are neither able to express respect for Sanatan Dharma nor are you discharging your duties as true samajwadi ," he said.

Adityanath alleged that the SP had changed the name of the Kannauj Medical College that was earlier named after B R Ambedkar.

"In 2012, when the SP government was formed , the then party chief had said all memorials named after Ambedkar and other great men associated with the social justice movement will be demolished and lawns for marriage functions will be created," he said.

The chief minister said during the SP regime, the Bhasha University in Lucknow that was named after Kanshi Ram was also renamed.

