Space scientist who helmed Isro, shaped NEP, dies at 84

Eminent space scientist and former chairman of Isro, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away on Friday morning at the age of 84. K Kasturirangan had been unwell for some time. In 2023, he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after being airlifted from Sri Lanka where he suffered a heart attack. Since then, he had reduced his public engagements.

“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” read a statement from Isro.

Kasturirangan had been unwell for some time. In 2023, he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after being airlifted from Sri Lanka where he suffered a heart attack. Since then, he had reduced his public engagements.

Born in Ernakulam, Kerala, Kasturirangan graduated in BSc (Honours) from Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai, and completed MSc in physics from the University of Mumbai. He went on to complete his PhD in experimental high energy astronomy on 1971 from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad. Between 1994 and 2003, Kasturirangan headed Isro. Awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, he was the fourth chairman of the space agency. He was also awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in on social media platforms.

In a post on X, Prime minister Narendra Modi said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey… He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation.”

He further said, “India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking. He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers. My thoughts are with his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

A post by official ‘X’ account of Rashtrapati Bhavan read, “As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India’s space programme. With his passion for knowledge, he also contributed greatly in diverse fields. He helped draft the National Education Policy, which is already making a profound impact on the shaping of the next generation.”

Describing Kasturirangan as a “guiding force behind Indian space prorgamme on X, Jitendra Singh, minister of state for science and technology, said, “His contributions to ISRO and Indian science will be remembered for generations.”

At Isro, he spearheaded the successful launch and operationalisation of the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and the first successful flight tests of the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle), and laid the groundwork for Chandrayaan, country’s mission to the moon.

K Sivan, former Isro chairman, recalled his interactions with Kasturirangan when he joined the space agency as an engineer in 1982. “When I was working on PSLV and GSLV projects, I closely interacted with him and got a lot of advice from him. I continued getting his advice even when I became chairman of Isro. He has shaped present-day Isro,” said Sivan. “He contributed nationally in all areas, from space to education. He also served as Rajya Sabha member and led the Western Ghats committee. It’s a loss for the nation.”

Kasturiragan was also project director for BHASKARA-I and II, the country’s first two experimental earth observation satellites, and was also responsible for the success of the first operational Indian remote-sensing satellite, IRS-1A. He also shaped India’s most ambitious space-based High Energy Astronomy Observatory.

Stating that Isro took giant strides during his tenure, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Kasturirangan was an advisor to various governments in different areas. “I recall our long and close association, especially during my ministerial tenure during 2006-2014. Our numerous conversations over the years on various aspects of Indian science and technology greatly enriched my understanding of it. He would often tell me how profoundly he had been impacted personally and professionally by those two titans Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. The nation is in his debt,” read his post on X.

Kasturirangan wore many hats. He was a nominated Rajya Sabha member and a Planning Commission member. He also chaired the drafting committee of the new NEP (National Education Policy) , served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and as chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He was also the director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, from April 2004 to 2009. In 2012, he chaired the high-level working group on Western Ghats that was constituted by the union environment ministry.

Ashish Dhawan, founding chairperson of Ashoka University, who interacted with Kasturirangan in the context of NEP said the two big things in NEP document that Kasturirangan was passionate about was the idea of foundational learning for students by the end of Class 2, and holistic and interdisciplinary education in higher education.

“He was of the firm view that a child’s educational base has to be strong and should be taken up as number one priority and on mission mode. The Nipun Bharat mission (to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary schools) emanated from his idea. Therefore, it’s huge contribution,” said Dhawan.

“In higher education, his idea was that every university and educational institute should offer core curriculum in the first year. For instance, offering economics, history, politics at IITs regardless of technical education. And we now see many IITs building departments in subjects like philosophy and economics.”

Former director general fof the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research RA Mashelkar described Dr Kasturirangan his “very dear friend, an iconic space tech leader and one of the finest human being is no more.

In his post on X, Mashelkar said Kasturirangan charted India’s path to the stars through Isro, but also lit a lamp in every young mind through NEP 2020. “His legacy will be etched not just in the orbits of our satellites, but in the aspirations of our classrooms. In my 40+ years of friendship, I saw how intellect met integrity, ambition was tempered by wisdom, and power was adorned with humility. Rangan, a guiding star may set beyond the horizon, but its light endures, timeless and unbound.”