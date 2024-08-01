Space technology accelerator to boost startup ecosystem launched in Tamil Nadu

Vaanam (sky), a first of its kind space tech accelerator in the private sector in India, was launched in Chennai on Wednesday with an aim to support the space startup ecosystem in the country with a particular focus on Tamil Nadu. The accelerator is an initiative of the state based entrepreneurs Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram. (File photo)

The space tech accelerator will be mentored by Nambi Narayanan, former scientist with the Indian space research organisation (Isro).

The accelerator is an initiative of the state based entrepreneurs Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram. It was launched by Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Raaja on Wednesday in the presence of Narayanan.

The accelerator will focus on space startups and entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district will be home to the country’s second rocket launchpad. The state is planning to build a propellant park spread over an area of 2,000 acres in Thoothukudi’s Kulasekarapattinam- the same place where the India’s second spaceport is coming up at a cost of ₹950 crore.

Industries minister Rajaa said that the propellants park will attract space-related manufacturing and research and development (R&D) firms to the state. “Accelerators are key when start ups are looking for funding and here the state government is giving a huge push to space tech and the union government is backing it,” said Rajaa in a fireside chat with Narayanan. “So whether start ups gave ideas of space junk capture, refuelling, the government will be supportive so this sector will see a huge jump.”

Narayanan said that awareness increasing following the Chandrayaan mission in India. “A majority of startups are doing what Isro did 50 years ago,” Narayanan said.

“Isro can’t take the entire load in the space race so we private players need to compete internationally for which the government has to step in to give funds. In the US, Cal Tech and Princeton are part of NASA’s programs. We need institutions to come forward similarly.” Narayanan also proposed the idea of an Asian Space Agency for financial support of space programs for future interplanetary travel. This could also enhance trade relations amongst Asian countries,” he added.