Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:54 IST

India on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, and asked the international community to isolate Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

The Indian Parliament, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, exercised its Right of Reply to underline that “Pakistan PM admitted there are nearly 40,000 militants on its soil. Pakistan’s aggressions against J-K in 1965, 1971, 1999 (Kargil), attack on Mumbai and Parliament, Uri, Pulwama etc. show Pakistan’s state-sponsored policy of terrorism as evident in the inaction against the likes of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Ehsanullah Ehsan.”

The Indian authorities also said that “Jammu & Kashmir has been and will remain an integral part of India. We call upon Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism. Our overtures should not be taken as a sign of weakness.”

India’s strong reply comes amid Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s continued attempts to call an OIC meeting on Kashmir despite being snubbed by the Saudi kingdom. Khan is also believed to be aligning with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to form a new Islamic axis against India.

At the conference, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations (UN), India’s reply came during the special event on ‘Countering Terrorism and violent Extremism: The perspective of victims’ today. The reply reads:

“India exercises its Right of Reply to a statement by Pakistan, a country whose PM glorified dreaded terrorist “Osama Bin Laden” as a ‘martyr’ from its Parliament,” said the Indian response.

Indian Parliament also highlighted that the UN Analytical Support Sanctions Monitoring Team mentions Pakistan as the leading exporter of terror with more than 6,000 nationals currently engaged in terrorism.