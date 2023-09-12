Special campaign organised for disposal of pending matters: Govt

A special campaign for the disposal of pending matters from November 2022 to August 2023 with an aim to ensure timely and effective redressal of public grievances was organised, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) stated. The campaign is called “Special Campaign 2.0”. (Representative file image)

The campaign called “Special Campaign 2.0” for disposal of pending matters and Swachhta was undertaken by the NITI Aayog.

“The focus of the campaign was to ensure timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by Ministries / Departments. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan “Special Campaign 2.0” aims at Record Management, Cleanliness (Indoor and Outdoor) and Office Scrap disposal, freeing of space is also being carried out in NITI Aayog,” said an official.

Under this campaign, the disposal of public grievances, parliamentary assurances and PMO references have already gained momentum.

“Under the record management, a considerable number of files were reviewed/ weeded out, space cleared, and revenue generated through office scrap disposal. Out of total physical files earmarked for review, more than 75% files have been reviewed. In addition to the above, nearly 95% of public grievances and appeals have been disposed of during the period. The redundant scrap material and obsolete items have also been identified for disposal”, NITI Aayog said.

