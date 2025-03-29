Menu Explore
Noida school teacher assaults boy with autism, arrested after video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 12:01 PM IST

The incident came to light when the video of the incident was mistakenly shared on the WhatsApp group of parents.

A 10-year-old boy with autism was allegedly physically assaulted by a special educator at a private school in Noida's Sector 55, a video of which was widely shared on social media, PTI reported on Saturday.

The accused special educator, Anil Kumar, was arrested, and the school was sealed.(Image for representation/file)
The accused special educator, Anil Kumar, was arrested, and the school was sealed.(Image for representation/file)

According to the boy's father, the incident came to light when the video of the incident was mistakenly shared on the WhatsApp group of parents and the school authorities.

Shortly after, the boy's family lodged a police complaint at Sector 58 police station against the accused special educator, school principal, vice-principal, and others.

Based on the complaint, the accused special educator, Anil Kumar, was arrested, and the school was sealed.

Also Read | Develop educational, medical facilities for children with disabilities: Allahabad HC

"My son is a student of Class 1 in Green Ribbon International School. He is a specially-abled boy with autism and needs special care and attention," the boy's father told PTI.

"In the video, we saw that schoolteacher and special educator Anil Kumar misbehaved with him," he added.

Station House Officer at Sector 58 police station, Amit Kumar, said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Green Ribbon International School's special educator, principal, and vice-principal, among others.

Also Read | ‘24x7 care in formative years essential for kids with neuro disorders’

They have been charged under sections related to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Rahul Panwar told PTI that an investigation was launched to verify the video and the school's recognition.

After the probe, it emerged that the school was unrecognised and sealed. He added that further legal action is being taken.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
