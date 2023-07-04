Mother, daughter killed as speeding car rams into pedestrians near Hyderabad

A mother and her daughter, who were out on morning walk, were killed and another person sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into them in Bandlaguda Jagir on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, the police said. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place on Hydershah Kote main road on the Hyderabad-Vikarabad highway around 6.30 am, and the deceased were identified as Anuradha (48) and Mamata (26).

According to Narsingi police inspector V Shiva Kumar, residents of Sun City township were with seven others when the speeding car rammed into them.

While four people managed to escape, three women came under the wheels. “While the mother and daughter died on the spot, another woman sustained serious injuries,” the inspector said.

He said the driver of the car fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle. “On receiving information, we rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased women were shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem,” Kumar said.

The Narsingi police booked a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and are investigating. “We are searching for the driver who is absconding,” the inspector added.

