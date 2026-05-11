Speeding Hayabusa bike rams into car in Telangana, 2 children among 5 killed

Five people, including two children, were killed after a sports bike and a car collided in Telangana's Mahbubnagar after Sunday midnight. Wreckage of a sports bike and a car is seen after they collided, in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, late Sunday, May 10, 2026. (PTI)

The incident occurred on the Mahabubnagar bypass road after midnight on Sunday when the car was taking a u-turn and the Hayabusa bike hit it from behind, police said, PTI reported.

The fatal crash reportedly happened on the Palakonda bypass road in the Mahabubnagar area.

Of the deceased five people, two were travelling on the Hayabusa bike, while the other three were in the car. The car-borne victims suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital where they died during the treatment, police said.

Mahabubnagar Rural police said that they are yet to receive a formal complaint of the accident that occurred at around 1 am, the Times of India reported.

The deceased members of the family travelling in the car have been identified as Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar.

One of the riders has been identified as 25-year-old Yakub Afzal, a resident of Hyderabad, while the other's identity hasn't been ascertained.

While the probe is still on, reports said that bike racing could be the reason behind the fatal collision. The two youngsters on the bike were riding at a speed of nearly 140 kmph when they lost control and crashed into a car, NDTV reported.

Locals were quoted as saying that youngsters are regularly using the bypass a racing stretch at night and regularly perform bike stunts and speeding on sports bikes. They alleged inaction from the authorities despite repeated complaints.

"Every night, these youngsters race on the bypass with loud sports bikes. They drive dangerously and put innocent lives at risk. We complained many times, but nobody listened," locals were quoted as saying, adding that the police should increase patrolling, install CCTV cameras and conduct special drives against rash driving, among other things.