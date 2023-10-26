News / India News / Speeding SUV goes out of control, hits balloon-seller in UP's Meerut | Video

BySreelakshmi B
Oct 26, 2023 06:05 PM IST

The police reported that the SUV was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, leading to a collision with the balloon-seller.

In a video posted on social media, a speeding SUV was seen going out of control and overturning on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, killing a balloon-seller seated on the pavement.

The police reported that the SUV was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, leading to a collision with the balloon-seller. The impact was significant, resulting in the immediate death of the man.

SUV driver loses control, vehicle hits balloon-seller in Meerut.(X/Benarasiyaa)
Sharing the video of the incident on X, a user wrote, “In UP's Meerut, a poor balloon vendor Bhanu, 50, was killed after he was mowed down by a speeding SUV with occupants allegedly under influence of alcohol…”

After the collision, the car flipped twice on the road before ultimately spinning into a lamppost and coming to a stop. A police examination of the accident site revealed multiple bottles of alcohol within the SUV, India Today reported.

The deceased balloon seller has been identified as Bhanu, a resident of the city’s Railway Colony. In relation to the incident, authorities have filed a case of culpable homicide against five individuals. According to the report, no arrests have been carried out in connection with the case.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide against five people in connection with this accident. The driver of the Scorpio is also injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. We are making efforts to arrest the other accused, and they will be arrested soon," Sub Inspector of Police in Meerut Piyush Singh was quoted by India Today.

