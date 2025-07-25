Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Speeding SUV hits two-wheeler, pedestrians in Gandhinagar; 2 dead, 3 injured after

ByMaulik Pathak
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:37 pm IST

Police said 35-year-old Hitesh Patel was behind the wheel when the Tata Safari rammed into people on the left side of the service road.

Ahmedabad: Two people were killed and three others injured on Friday when a speeding sports utility vehicle hit a two-wheeler and some pedestrians in Randesan area of Gandhinagar, police said.

According to CCTV footage, the incident took place at about 10:15am. (Screengrab)
According to CCTV footage, the incident took place at about 10:15am. (Screengrab)

According to CCTV footage, the incident took place at about 10:15am.

Police said 35-year-old Hitesh Patel was behind the wheel when the Tata Safari rammed into people on the left side of the service road.

Police said it was yet to be determined if Patel was under influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

“The accused Hitesh Patel was driving at high speed. It appears he was traveling at more than 80 kilometers per hour,” said Gandhinagar superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamsetty.

He said the accused has been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased have been identified as Hansaben Vaghela and Nitinbhai Vas.

Earlier in March this year, an MSU law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, 23, hit three vehicles, killing a woman and injuring several others, while driving under the influence of drugs on March 13. Officials said forensic tests showed Chaurasiya was high on marijuana when he was driving a friend’s car at the time of the incident near Chandravali Circle in the Karelibaug area.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Speeding SUV hits two-wheeler, pedestrians in Gandhinagar; 2 dead, 3 injured after
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On