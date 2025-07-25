Speeding SUV hits two-wheeler, pedestrians in Gandhinagar; 2 dead, 3 injured after

Ahmedabad: Two people were killed and three others injured on Friday when a speeding sports utility vehicle hit a two-wheeler and some pedestrians in Randesan area of Gandhinagar, police said. According to CCTV footage, the incident took place at about 10:15am. (Screengrab)

Police said 35-year-old Hitesh Patel was behind the wheel when the Tata Safari rammed into people on the left side of the service road.

Police said it was yet to be determined if Patel was under influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

“The accused Hitesh Patel was driving at high speed. It appears he was traveling at more than 80 kilometers per hour,” said Gandhinagar superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamsetty.

He said the accused has been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased have been identified as Hansaben Vaghela and Nitinbhai Vas.

Earlier in March this year, an MSU law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, 23, hit three vehicles, killing a woman and injuring several others, while driving under the influence of drugs on March 13. Officials said forensic tests showed Chaurasiya was high on marijuana when he was driving a friend’s car at the time of the incident near Chandravali Circle in the Karelibaug area.