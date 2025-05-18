Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding truck mows down people assisting accident victims in Rajasthan

PTI |
May 18, 2025 03:08 PM IST

 A jeep carrying a family had veered off road and people were helping shift the injured in ambulance, when the truck rammed them.

Four people assisting victims of a road accident were killed and eight others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Sagwara in Dungarpur, where four people were declared dead.(Representative Image)
The injured were rushed to a hospital at Sagwara in Dungarpur, where four people were declared dead.(Representative Image)

The incident occurred under Sabla police station limits at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

According to Sabla Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh, a jeep carrying a family returning from a wedding veered off the road near the Pindawal Hilawadi bus stand on Saturday night, leaving some of the passengers with minor injuries.

Locals gathered at the accident site. While they were shifting the injured into an ambulance, a speeding truck first rammed into an electricity pole before hitting some of the people.

"During the rescue efforts, a speeding truck lost control and hit the people standing nearby. The impact of the accident was severe. Three motorcycles were trapped beneath the truck," SHO Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Sagwara in Dungarpur, where four people were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar and Bhavesh Patidar. They were returning from a wedding ceremony and had stopped to help the jeep accident victims, the SHO said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Speeding truck mows down people assisting accident victims in Rajasthan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On