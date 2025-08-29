SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Srinagar airport

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight carrying over 200 people made an emergency landing at Srinagar Airport on Friday, officials said. The flight, SpiceJet SG 385, was carrying over 200 people.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)

SpiceJet flight SG 385, with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due pressurisation problem," news agency PTI reported officials as saying.

The aircraft landed safely at the Srinagar airport at 3:27 pm.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, the officials added.