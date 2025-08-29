Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Srinagar airport

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 06:31 pm IST

No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight.

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight carrying over 200 people made an emergency landing at Srinagar Airport on Friday, officials said.

The flight, SpiceJet SG 385, was carrying over 200 people.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)
The flight, SpiceJet SG 385, was carrying over 200 people.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)

SpiceJet flight SG 385, with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due pressurisation problem," news agency PTI reported officials as saying.

The aircraft landed safely at the Srinagar airport at 3:27 pm.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, the officials added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Srinagar airport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On