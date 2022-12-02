Home / India News / SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi after hydraulic failure

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kochi after hydraulic failure

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 08:50 PM IST

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

SpiceJet aircraft (File image)
SpiceJet aircraft (File image)
PTI |

A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said here.

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

“Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours,” the spokesperson said.

“The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation,” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spicejet
spicejet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out