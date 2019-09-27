SpiceJet passengers stranded for hours at Mumbai airport as flights get delayed

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:15 IST

SpiceJet passengers travelling from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport faced inconvenience on Friday morning as many flights were delayed for over two hours. Some flights were cancelled and passengers took to social media to complain. While SpiceJet response on the same is awaited, it is learnt that some of aircraft originating from Mumbai could not be operated due to technical issues.

Mumbai resident Shrish Deshpande tweeted, “SG 241 (from Mumbai to Kolkata) has been delayed by over 6 hours (and) still counting. appalling condition at tarmac (which) is scary for kid elderly and few cancer patients were stuck on the tarmac at Mumbai airport?”

“180 ppl, kids, elderly and patients deboarded, hurled and then stranded on tarmac. Now stuffed into smaller bogey so that many ppl don’t get seat. what a #WorldTourismDay we are having here @CSIAMumbai tarmac,” she added.

Another Mumbai based resident Surabhi Samant who flew by SG 6431 to Hyderabad complained about flight delay. Samant said, “The flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7.20am but the airline had preponed it to 7am, as a result of which all the passengers were at the airport since 5.15am. Later, the flight was delayed till 10.30am and when asked for a reason, the only answer given was operational and technical reasons. When I asked them to adjust me in another flight, they denied, and then they made us sit in the flight for an hour.”

After a delay of 4.5 hours, the flight finally took off at 11.35am.

Another passenger from the flight said that they had to face major issues as the airline staff did not respond to any queries on flight departure time and reason for flight delay.

The SpieceJet flight to Kanpur too was delayed. Asmita, one of the on-board passengers tweeted, “Such disgusting service by @flyspicejet. The lady Natasha Albert by Spicejet at Mumbai international airport is so rude and not even know how to talk politely. My flight SG6429 is cancelled and no-one has helped yet with rescheduling. Can I please get an urgent assistance?”

The airline also cancelled its flight to Vajaywada. Sri Harsha Gajavalli tweeted, “A poor service from @flyspicejet again. Cancelled SG6435 for no reason and no proper prior information. Have to wait so long for the alternative. Regret choosing spicejet!”

Moreover, passengers also tweeted about long check in queues at SpiceJet counters.Gaurav tweeted, ‘@flyspicejet @flyspicejetFC complete chaos at T2 spicejet counters… no one to monitor.. Spice Max queues… kiosks not working… staff not helpful.. Will have to stop flying spice for now’

Another passenger Gaurav Garg tweeted a picture of long queue and termed it to be “most pathetic scenes today at SpiceJet counters.”

