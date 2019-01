SpiceJet’s Hong Kong-Delhi flight makes emergency landing at Varanasi airport

A SpiceJet flight from Hong Kong to Delhi, with over 140 passengers aboard, safely made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport today morning after facing an engine problem.

The Boeing 737 Max plane landed at 10 am after reporting a snag in its left engine, the Varanasi airport director said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:40 IST