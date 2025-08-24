'Spider-Man' held in Meerut for scaling clock tower, doing stunts

A man who climbed Meerut's historic clock tower wearing a Spider-Man costume and doing dangerous stunts was arrested by police on Saturday. The UP man went viral on social media for his stunts performed across Meerut, all while donned as the Marvel superhero Spider-Man. A case was registered against Faraz at Lisadi Road police station under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) (Meerut Police/X)

Meerut Police have identified the man as Faraz, a resident of Abrar Nagar in Meerut. The man was active on social media and posted reels under the name of 'Spider Faraz'.

His Instagram account has 23 posts with 571 followers, where he regularly posts videos featuring him doing backflips and stunts in public in a Spider-Man costume.

Circle Officer (City) Antriksh Jain, told PTI that a case was registered against Faraz at Lisadi Road police station under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police officials, the stunts performed by him were not only dangerous but also amounted to desecrating and disrespecting the heritage structure. They also warned that strict action will continue to be taken against such cases.

This is not the first viral moment Spider-Man has gained in India. Recently, in Mumbai, a man dressed as Spider-Man went viral for wading through the waterlogged streets of Mumbai.

The viral videos show the man wading through knee-deep water in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi market with a mop in hand, attempting to unclog drains and swim across waterlogged streets.

In July 2024, Delhi Police arrested a man dressed up as Spider-Man while wearing 'Hawai chappals' for violating traffic rules. The 20-year-old was arrested after he was spotted filming a video while posing on the bonnet of a moving car in Dwarka.