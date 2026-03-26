‘Spirit of Keralam’: Rahul's emotional note for Kerala nurses after night at hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared an emotional note, praising the “spirit of Keralam” and the nurses from the state. Rahul said his mother had been “ comforted” by a nurse from Kerala, who had checked on her through the night. (PTI)

Rahul's mother and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on Tuesday. Recounting a night at the hospital, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said his mother had been “ comforted” by a nurse from Kerala, who had checked on her through the night.

“Last night, I was sleeping on a small sofa in my mother’s room at the hospital, and like any son, I was extremely worried about her health,” Rahul said. He further shared, “I was comforted by a nurse from Keralam who came in every hour to check on my mother. Every single hour, she would come and check on her. She would smile, and she would hold her hand." He said that this had made him think about “how many sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters have been comforted in their most difficult moments by nurses from Keralam.”