‘Spirit of Keralam’: Rahul's emotional note for Kerala nurses after night at hospital
Rahul's mother and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared an emotional note, praising the “spirit of Keralam” and the nurses from the state.
Rahul's mother and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on Tuesday. Recounting a night at the hospital, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said his mother had been “ comforted” by a nurse from Kerala, who had checked on her through the night.
“Last night, I was sleeping on a small sofa in my mother’s room at the hospital, and like any son, I was extremely worried about her health,” Rahul said. He further shared, “I was comforted by a nurse from Keralam who came in every hour to check on my mother. Every single hour, she would come and check on her. She would smile, and she would hold her hand." He said that this had made him think about “how many sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters have been comforted in their most difficult moments by nurses from Keralam.”
The Congress leader said he had asked the nurse if she worked the whole night. “…She said, “I work all night.” So, while the whole world sleeps, women from Keralam, not only in Keralam but also in Delhi, across the country, and around the world, are comforting people, holding their hands, and making them feel at ease,” Rahul said, while hailing the “spirit of Keralam.”
The Lok Sabha LoP participated online in a UDF election event, after cancelling his visit to Kerala following Sonia Gandhi's health concerns
Sonia's condition stable, say doctors
Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a statement on Wednesday said Sonia Gandhi's condition is stable. The statement said the senior Congress leader was being checked by doctors for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract.
“She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered,” Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the medical facility, said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More