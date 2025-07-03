‘Spit jihad’ happened before, ensure it is not repeated during Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand CM Dhami tells officials

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, while reviewing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, asked officials to ensure that incidents of “spit jihad” do not occur during the pilgrimage. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews Kanwar Yatra plans, asks officials to prevent any ‘spit jihad’ incidents during the pilgrimage.(PTI File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party coined the term “spit jihad” a few years ago after a video of a dhaba cook spitting into roti (bread) dough went viral on social media. Another viral video showed a fruit vendor allegedly spitting on apples and wiping them before selling.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the preparations with senior officials, Dhami said, “Efforts are on to ensure that the Kanwariyas coming to Haridwar return with a good experience. Incidents of ‘spit jihad’ have happened during the Kanwar Yatra earlier. I have asked officials to ensure they are not repeated.”

The annual Kanwar Yatra, beginning on July 11, sees Lord Shiva's devotees from various states come to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

Dhami also told reporters that the government’s recent order requiring hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and other roadside eateries along the Yatra route to display food licences prominently is aimed at ensuring impure food is not served to devotees.

The Uttarakhand chief minister extended a warm welcome to all Kanwariyas coming to Haridwar and prayed to Lord Shiva to fulfil all their wishes.

However, he requested devotees to follow the Yatra rules, saying, “They shouldn't cause sound pollution by playing loud DJs. They should also keep the Kanwar size within the prescribed limits.”

Last year, the Uttarakhand government had also issued guidelines to prevent incidents of “spitting in food,” with fines reaching up to ₹1 lakh.

The state police and health departments had released separate guidelines requiring police verification of hotel and dhaba staff, and installation of CCTV cameras in kitchens.

Similarly, the Meerut district administration has mandated that all food joints along the Kanwar Yatra route must prominently display key information, including food item lists and prices.

The food safety department has been tasked with ensuring that all food outlets display their mandatory food safety registration certificates, which must include the owner's name and registration number.