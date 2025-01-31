Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), an affiliate of Vantara and Reliance Foundation, has partnered with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) to reintroduce Spix’s Macaws into the wild. Spix’s Macaws were declared extinct in the wild in 2000. Spix’s Macaws reintroduced in the wild in Brazil: Vantara

On Thursday, 41 Spix’s macaws from ACTP’s breeding centre in Berlin, Germany were transferred to a release centre in Bahia, Brazil, according to a statement by Vantara. “As part of this global Reintroduction Programme, Vantara is providing expert guidance and critical resources to ACTP, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to restoring this extinct-in-the-wild species to Brazil’s Caatinga biome. This milestone builds on the programme’s earlier successes, including the reintroduction of 20 Spix’s macaws into the wild in 2022, which resulted in the first wild-born chicks in over 20 years—a testament to the programme’s remarkable progress and potential,” Vantara said in a statement.

The birds were chosen based on their pedigree and health, the group consisted of 23 females, 15 males, and 3 unsexed juveniles. Prior to the transfer, the birds underwent more than 28 days of quarantine at a breeding facility in Berlin, along with comprehensive testing to ensure they were free from any diseases that could impact Brazil’s wild environment. On January 28, the birds departed Berlin on a chartered flight to Petrolina Airport, Brazil, arriving on the same day. Upon arrival, they were transported directly to a quarantine facility. The transfer was overseen by two veterinarians and one keeper from ACTP, accompanied by an expert team from Vantara’s GZRRC.

“On behalf of ACTP, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anant Ambani and Vantara for their remarkable contribution to the Spix’s Macaws Reintroduction Project. In addition to their generous financial support, the expertise that Vantara shared with us has been invaluable in successfully breeding this extinct-in-thewild species...this partnership exemplifies the power of a shared vision and commitment, and we hope it will inspire conservation efforts worldwide,” said Martin Guth, the founder of ACTP.

In 2019, a dedicated Release Centre was established in Brazil, followed by the transport of 52 birds from Germany and Belgium in 2020. In 2022, 20 Spix’s macaws were released into their natural habitat, achieving the expected survival rate and resulting in the birth of seven wild chicks, the statement added.