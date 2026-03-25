‘Sponsors terror, peddles lies’: India slams Pakistan for backing Asiya Andrabi

India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s condemnation of a life sentence given to Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, head of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and said Islamabad’s position amounted to condoning violence and killing of innocent people. Asiya Andrabi and two other associates at the Patiala House Court complex in New Delhi on Monday (ANI FILE)

A court in Delhi sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment and gave 30-year prison terms to her two associates on Tuesday following their conviction under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws. Andrabi is the founder of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a banned terrorist group.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the sentences given to the three women and describing the verdict as a “grave miscarriage of justice” and a reflection of the “suppression of fundamental rights” in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement also referred to Andrabi as a “prominent Kashmiri political leader”.

Hours later, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects the “statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organisation and its members”. Pakistan, he said, has “no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes”.

Jaiswal added, “However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people.”

Pakistan should “introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate” instead of “peddling lies and frivolous narratives”, he said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry described Andrabi as a “vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause” and contended that the “harsh sentencing” pointed to the shrinking space for political expression in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian side has traditionally rejected all Pakistani statements related to issues concerning Kashmir.

According to the charges levelled against Andrabi, she was involved in inciting people in Kashmir to launch an armed rebellion against the Indian government with the backing of Pakistan-based terror groups. She was also charged with being in contact with Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.