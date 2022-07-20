Spotlight on theaterisation again as more delays loom

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) lingering concerns about the current theaterisation model indicate that interservice differences have still not been reconciled, and raised concerns that the lack of consensus on joint structures may further delay the military reform needed to best utilise resources for future wars and operations, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The debate over the theaterisation model, which moved to the back-burner after India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash last December, was reignited last week when IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari fully backed close coordination between all elements of the armed forces to counter a range of aerial threats, but said the creation of a separate air defence command “may prove counterproductive”.

The model under discussion seeks to set up four new integrated commands for synergy in operations — two land-centric theatres, an air defence command, and a maritime theatre command.

To be sure, the air force’s concerns about the theaterisation model, including the air defence command, are not new, and have been flagged at different times by Chaudhari’s predecessors too.

“The air chief has expressed a view. There should be a discussion on it to find a solution to take theaterisation forward. The military reform is a work in progress,” said a senior officer, one of the people cited in the first instance, who asked not to be named.

Chaudhari, who is also the officiating chairman of the chiefs of staff committee, argued last week that air defence operations were closely related to offensive aerial operations, and separating the two could affect the execution of any joint strategy.

“IAF has multiple aircraft, including the Rafale and Sukhoi-30s, which can perform multiple roles in the same mission. They can be used for offensive and air defence missions. Segregating the aircraft for strike and air defence roles will be counterproductive and lead to under-utilisation of potent and costly assets,” said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies, backing the argument that a separate air defence command was not operationally viable.

There should be full consensus within the three services before the final theaterisation model is rolled out for maximum joint combat effectiveness, he said. “Rushed implementation is best avoided. Timelines can always be revised.”

In July 2021, Chaudhari’s predecessor, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, flagged concerns about the theaterisation model, arguing that it was critical to first get the structure right, even as Rawat gave out details of the plan to achieve jointness and brushed aside the air force’s reservations.

While IAF’s reservations are not new, the air chief’s latest comments indicate that differences over what the joint structures should be like still need to be ironed out, said military affairs expert Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

It is also critical to appoint the next CDS at the earliest to steer military reforms, Hooda added.

Rawat was spearheading the military’s theaterisation drive to enhance the effectiveness of the armed forces and reshape the conduct of future operations. His demise seven months ago was seen as a setback to the ongoing military reforms.

The government had given Rawat, who took charge as CDS on January 1, 2020, the mandate to bring about integration of the three services in a three-year time frame (by January 2023). The reform was, however, moving behind schedule. At the time of his death, the raising of theatre commands was projected to begin only in 2023-24.

“It’s clear more discussions are needed and the three services have to be fully on board. The theaterisation reform has to be driven by CDS as the services tend to have their specific interests. If even CDS cannot find a solution, the political leadership will have to get involved to build consensus and drive the reform,” said Hooda.

The armed forces currently have 17 single-service commands spread across the country. The army and IAF have seven commands each, while the navy has three. Creating theatres would involve merging the existing commands.

The theaterisation drive slowed down after Rawat’s death and providing it impetus will be one of the top priorities for his successor, officials said.

The next CDS could be one of the three serving chiefs, any serving three-star officer, any retired chief who is below 62, or any retired three-star officer also below the same age, after the government in June amended the Army, Air Force and Navy rules to broaden the pool from which the CDS will be selected.

