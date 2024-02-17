Spy camera, smartphone recovered from separatist Amritpal Singh's jail in major security breach

In a major security breach, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at highly secured Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, where separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his associates are currently lodged. Search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items, and the source of these items is currently under investigation.(X/ @gpsinghips)

Assam Police's DGP GP Singh took to X platform to confirm the development. He said that a search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, and several other things from the NSA cell.

He further said that all the recovered items were lawfully seized by the jail staff and the source of these items is currently under investigation.

Taking to X, the state top police official said, “Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to recovery of smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by Jail staff. Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence.”

Upon receiving information about these activities, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. The jail has a multi-tier security system, including 24-hour three-tier security, CCTV cameras, and coordination between the state and centre.

Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons, according to news agency PTI.

The Dibrugarh Central Jail has a cell where prisoners booked under the National Security Act (NSA) are being lodged. In April last year, separatist Amritpal Singh was lodged along with his several associates in this jail after he was arrested from Punjab's Moga district after several weeks of manhunt.

The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police for over a month, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers.

(With inputs from PTI)