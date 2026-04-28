SSB may increase quota for ex-Agniveers from 10% to 50%, exempt tests

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has proposed to increase the reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the central force from 10% to 50% while exempting them from written examinations and physical efficiency tests, according to a draft circular from the SSB. People prepare themselves for the physical fitness test of Indian Army Agniveer recruitment drive, (ANI)

The move comes as the first batch of around 2,600 Agniveers, inducted into the Navy in November 2022, is likely to retire later this year and become eligible to join the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The SSB proposal mirrors similar draft rules prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). HT reported on April 14 that the CISF has also proposed a 50% reservation for ex-Agniveers along with exemptions from written and physical tests.

The CISF guards key infrastructure installations across the country, while the SSB secures the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders. Both forces are also deployed for internal security duties, including elections and the Amarnath Yatra

For the post of Constable (General Duty), the SSB’s draft recruitment rule stated: “Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from the written examination, physical standard test (PST), and physical efficiency test (PET).”

While the method for deciding merit among former soldiers remains unclear, the draft rules states: “In the first phase, recruitment will be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50% of vacancies earmarked for Ex-Agniveers or as per instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. In the second phase, recruitment will be conducted through open examination as per the existing provisions against the remaining 50% of the vacancies along with the unfilled vacancies of the first or the first phase or as per the instructions issued by the MHA from time to time.”

To be sure, the new rules have not been notified. The SSB will submit the final recruitment rules to the home ministry before they are approved and notified. The revised recruitment rules has been circulated for comments from stakeholders.