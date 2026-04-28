Stabbed lawyer denied treatment at 3 Delhi hosps, SC orders probe

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a probe into reports that three Delhi hospitals denied emergency medical treatment to a woman lawyer who was brutally stabbed allegedly by her husband last week, while taking suo motu cognisance of the incident and deciding to monitor the investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that the aspect of alleged refusal of treatment be investigated, observing that the issue raised serious concerns about access to emergency medical care.

“Let this aspect of non-admission by hospitals be probed into,” said the court after being informed that the injured lawyer was turned away by multiple hospitals before finally receiving treatment.

The court was told that the victim, advocate Madhu Rajput, was taken to GTB Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital and RK Hospital, in turn, but was denied admission before she was eventually treated at the AIIMS trauma centre.

Seeking the court’s intervention, advocate Sneha Kalita submitted that the lawyer, despite suffering grievous injuries, had to make PCR calls herself and struggle to secure treatment. The bench expressed concern over the sequence of events, with the CJI asking: “Why did the hospital deny emergency treatment?” The proceedings in the matter were initiated after Kalita wrote to the CJI.

The court’s order noted that the incident involved a “brutal assault”, with photographs indicating serious injuries to vital organs of the practicing lawyer at Karkardooma district courts. Taking note of the gravity of the incident, the bench registered a suo motu case titled “In Re: Brutal Assault on a Member of the Legal Fraternity and Need for Judicial Intervention.”

It further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to entrust the investigation to a senior officer, preferably a woman officer of the rank of assistant or deputy commissioner of Police. The court has also sought a status report on the progress of the investigation by the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the accused husband has been arrested and a criminal case for attempted murder registered. The victim, she said, was initially treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and has since been shifted to a private hospital.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was arrested on the intervening night of April 25. Kumar allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife on April 22.

The bench also took note of the victim’s personal circumstances, recording that she has three minor daughters aged 12 years, 4 years and 1 year. Observing that the two younger children could be currently under the care of the victim’s in-laws, the court directed the police to ascertain their whereabouts and ensure their welfare. It allowed the existing arrangement to continue for the eldest child, noting that she was with her maternal grandparents currently.

The order records that allegations have also been made against the victim’s in-laws, who are presently absconding.

Recognising the victim’s medical and financial needs, the court directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to immediately provide financial assistance. “Since the victim is in need of financial assistance for treatment and to take care of her children, we direct… grant of financial aid,” said the bench, directing that the amount be disbursed within 24 hours.

The CJI noted that he had received a communication from Kalita regarding the incident on Sunday, following which the court promptly initiated suo motu proceedings. Kalita’s April 25 letter to the CJI had stated that the extreme brutality of the assault has shocked the conscience of the legal community and society as a whole. She added that the episode represented a grave infringement of the right to life with dignity and personal bodily integrity.