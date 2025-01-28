Staffer among 3 caught for stealing 255 units of blood donated at Makrana camp

JAIPUR: Three people including a staffer at a blood bank were arrested by the Jaipur Rural police on Monday for stealing 255 units of blood collected at blood donation camp in Didwana’s Makrana, police said on Tuesday. Police said the Jaipur Drug Control Department has also filed a case against the three for unsafe medical practices. (File Image)

The three suspects had struck a deal to sell the blood to a blood bank in Sawai Madhopur about 300km away but were intercepted by the Jobner police when they were crossing Jaipur district.

Deputy superintendent of police, Jobner circle, Priyanka Vaishnav, said the three were arrested in Jobner after they were caught with 255 units of blood pouches stuffed in seven cartons.

“When we questioned them, it was found that they were coming from a blood donation camp which was organised in Makrana on Monday. They had stolen the 255 units from there and were heading to Sawai Madhopur-based blood bank to supply them through the Renwal bypass.

“During investigation, it was found that one of them was a part-time staff in a blood bank in Makrana who had cracked the deal with some yet-to-be identified people at the Sawai Madhopur blood bank to sell each unit for ₹1,300, which amounts to ₹331,500,” she said.

The three were identified as Mohammed Amin (26), Shravan Singh (28), and Mohammed Jabir (35), who worked at the blood bank.

Police said the Jaipur Drug Control Department has also filed a case against the three for unsafe medical practices.

Besides identifying their associates at the blood bank which was going to buy the blood, police said investigators were also looking into the background of the three suspects to ascertain if they were involved in something similar in the past.