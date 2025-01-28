Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Staffer among 3 caught for stealing 255 units of blood donated at Makrana camp

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2025 08:18 PM IST

DSP Jobner circle, Priyanka Vaishnav, said the three were caught with 255 units of blood pouches packed in seven cartons in Jobner

JAIPUR: Three people including a staffer at a blood bank were arrested by the Jaipur Rural police on Monday for stealing 255 units of blood collected at blood donation camp in Didwana’s Makrana, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the Jaipur Drug Control Department has also filed a case against the three for unsafe medical practices. (File Image)
Police said the Jaipur Drug Control Department has also filed a case against the three for unsafe medical practices. (File Image)

The three suspects had struck a deal to sell the blood to a blood bank in Sawai Madhopur about 300km away but were intercepted by the Jobner police when they were crossing Jaipur district.

Deputy superintendent of police, Jobner circle, Priyanka Vaishnav, said the three were arrested in Jobner after they were caught with 255 units of blood pouches stuffed in seven cartons.

“When we questioned them, it was found that they were coming from a blood donation camp which was organised in Makrana on Monday. They had stolen the 255 units from there and were heading to Sawai Madhopur-based blood bank to supply them through the Renwal bypass.

“During investigation, it was found that one of them was a part-time staff in a blood bank in Makrana who had cracked the deal with some yet-to-be identified people at the Sawai Madhopur blood bank to sell each unit for 1,300, which amounts to 331,500,” she said.

The three were identified as Mohammed Amin (26), Shravan Singh (28), and Mohammed Jabir (35), who worked at the blood bank.

Police said the Jaipur Drug Control Department has also filed a case against the three for unsafe medical practices.

Besides identifying their associates at the blood bank which was going to buy the blood, police said investigators were also looking into the background of the three suspects to ascertain if they were involved in something similar in the past.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On