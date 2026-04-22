Stage set for mega contest in Bengal's first phase, voting on all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to head for assembly polls on Thursday, April 23, to decide the government for the next five years. While the BJP-AIADMK coalition is making all efforts for a comeback in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party is also eyeing to topple 15-year old Mamata-led TMC government in Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, 14,59,039 first-time voters have been listed for this year's state polls. (Representational Photo/Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Tamil Nadu goes to vote in a single phase for all 234 seats on Thursday. West Bengal will see polling in two phases, with the first phase scheduled today on 152 seats. The remaining 142 seats go to vote on April 29.