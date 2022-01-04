Staggered timing, roster: Centre issues new Covid guidelines for offices | 10 points

The central government on Monday issued new guidelines for its offices, restricting the number of people below the level of under secretary. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising number coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The Omicron variant has led to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The number of those affected by the new strain of coronavirus crossed the 1,700-mark on Monday.

The Centre has implemented a number of measures to check the spread of the infection, and has even asked the state governments to tighten the curbs based on local conditions.

Here are some of the measures announced by the Centre in its offices to check the spread of Covid-19:

• The personnel ministry has directed 50 per cent of the employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases.

• Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices.

• The offices too will have staggered timings - 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 6.30pm - to avoid overcrowding in the offices.

• All the staff members residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office.

• The order has further said that a roster should be prepared by all the departments concerned according to the new guidelines.

• All officers of the level of under secretary and above can attend office on a regular basis.

• Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided.

• Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces may be ensured.

• The department heads should also ensure non-crowding in corridors and canteens.

• All staff members have to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour. These include frequent washing of hands, wearing a mask and observing social distancing at all times.