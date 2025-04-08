Stalin accuses PM of ‘ignoring’ demands of state’s fishermen during Modi’s Lanka visit

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the state’s demands for resolving the fishermen issue with Sri Lanka, further criticising him for failing to bring up the Katchatheevu island dispute during his recent visit to the neighbouring nation. Prior to the PM’s visit to the neighbouring country during April 4-6, Stalin had written to Modi to speak to the Sri Lankan government to ensure the release of detained fishermen and their boats (ANI)

Stalin made the comments in the state assembly, a day after he skipped the inauguration of the new Pamban bridge at Rameswaram where the Prime Minister hit out at the DMK government. The war of words between Stalin and Modi comes amid an ongoing row between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over issues ranging from the language row to the scheduled delimitation exercise.

“It appears no major measures were undertaken for the release of fishermen in Lankan custody and retrieval of Katchatheevu island during the PM’s visit to Sri Lanka,” Stalin said in the assembly on Monday. “This is regrettable and disappointing.”

Prior to the PM’s visit to the neighbouring country during April 4-6, Stalin had written to Modi to speak to the Sri Lankan government to ensure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. “In the year 2024, 530 Indian fishermen have been arrested and in the first three months of the year 2025, 147 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy,” the CM said in his letter dated April 2.

In his letter, Stalin had also urged the Centre to “take all steps” to retrieve Katchatheevu island –– a resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by the state assembly on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, on Sunday, released 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture coinciding with the PM’s visit. At a media interaction with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on April 5, Modi said that the two sides had discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. “We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter,” he said. “We also emphasised the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats.”

Stalin, on Monday, said the DMK-led goverment would continue to ensure the welfare of fishermen as he announced schemes worth ₹576 crore, including a fishing harbour in Rameshwaram’s Thangachimadam. “We are led to consider that the Union government and Prime Minister are neglecting our demands. No matter how the Union government behaves, we will not fail to protect the livelihood of our fishermen,” Stalin said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai, in response to Stalin’s comments, criticised the CM for skipping the inauguration of the new Pamban bridge. “Yesterday, 14 of our fishermen were released and we believe more fishermen will be released soon,” he further said.

On his continuing as BJP chief amid alliance talks with former ally AIADMK, Annamalai also said that he would abide by the directions of Modi. “I will follow whatever he (PM) says,” Annamalai said.

Last Friday, Annamalai said that he is out of the race for a second term to his post as there is no contest in the BJP unlike other parties. This is after the AIADMK had walked out of the NDA in 2023 solely blaming Annamalai for insulting their leaders. 18 months later, AIADMK’s general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) met Union home minister Amit Shah on March 25.